ChyronHego Chooses Matrox QuadHead2Go for Prime Video Wall Graphics

MONTREAL—ChyronHego has selected Matrox QuadHead2Go multimonitor controller for its Prime Video Wall integrated graphics authoring and video playout solution for broadcast video wall applications, Matrox has announced.

The combination enables studio set designers to create odd- and ultra-sized video walls of any size, shape or pixel count.

“The modern broadcast studio has changed, and video walls have played an integral role in that upgrade,” said Francesco Scartozzi, vice president of sales and business development at Matrox broadcast and media group. “Video walls provide the perfect canvas to deliver stunning graphics and video content to engage audiences like never before. It is now a critical part of the studio design and production process as it is about showcasing one’s brand.”

Prime Video Wall is a resolution-agnostic, real-time graphics application. It integrates seamlessly with QuadHead2Go multimonitor controllers to synchronize any number of pixels to multiple outputs.

By capturing a single 4K channel feed from the Prime Video Walls platform, QuadHead2Go instantly supports up to four standard and non-standard aspect ratio video monitors. Prime Video Wall sub-channel technology allows users to define custom-sized areas of a larger output channel and playout graphics to any position on any of the screens in any order, the company said.

“Video walls are the backdrop in studios but are often brought to the forefront if done properly,” said Olivier Cohen, senior vice president of marketing at ChyronHego. “Content producers are incorporating these large or uniquely-shaped display configurations to complement and enhance storylines ….”



Together the technologies offer “the simplest and most visually enriching experience possible,” said Cohen, adding that ChyronHego is “happy to recommend” the QuadHead2Go to its broadcast system integrators.