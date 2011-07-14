Chyron to launch AXIS online content creation to EMEA audience

Chyron will officially introduce its AXIS World Graphics platform to the European, Middle East and African broadcast markets at IBC in September.

AXIS World Graphics simplifies, streamlines and facilitates the graphics creation process enabling everyone from reporters, production assistants and news producers to create graphical material. Integrating with the broadcaster’s existing workflow or Chyron’s BlueNet workflow, AXIS World Graphics combines technology, functionality, integration and point-and-click customization.

Accompanying the EMEA launch are several new features and enhancements to the system, including fully integrated electronic order management. Additionally, the company will show AXIS World Graphics integration with Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro video editing. Chyron’s Lyric PRO 8 software is also now supported as a template creation tool within AXIS World Graphics.

The AXIS World Graphics services that will launch at IBC include tools for news graphics creation, electronic order management and asset management. These initial services will be followed in 2012 by services to create high-resolution maps, 3-D charts and financial graphics. Each service is designed for ease of use and maximum workflow efficiency.

AXIS World Graphics empowers broadcast production staff to access prebuilt templates that they can leverage for quick creation of graphics for multiple outlets, including websites, mobile devices and print publications. Graphics creation that once took hours now takes minutes, saving time and money and enabling artists to concentrate on high-end design.