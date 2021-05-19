Chyron Taps Nigel Davies as Venues Account Manager

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has hired Nigel Davies as the company's new venues account manager responsible for building and extending relationships with college and professional sports venues across North America. Davies will focus on increasing awareness and adoption of the Chyron PRIME Click Effects solution for stadium and in-venue production and fan engagement, as well as the broader PRIME Live Platform. He will report directly to Gregoire Rouyer, vice president, enterprise accounts, at Chyron.

"Nigel is a great addition to our venues team at just the right time," said Rouyer. "The pandemic drove innovation in fan engagement, and now the return of fans to the stands is fueling further investment in solutions for producing compelling visual content. With his experience in the sports market and his understanding of stadium and in-venue operations, Nigel will help Chyron to seize new opportunities in providing advanced graphics and production solutions built on proven technology."

"I am beyond excited to join Greg's already stellar team at Chyron and to use my sports event experience to help customers push the boundaries of the live fan experience using Click Effects and Chyron's other leading products," said Davies. "I look forward to supporting Chyron's current partners and growing pivotal new relationships in the North American market."

Davies began his professional career at Relevent Sports Group and the 2013 International Champions Cup [ICC]. While with Relevent, Davies established client relationships with world-renowned, multibillion-dollar sports properties while driving digital growth, implementing ticket sales campaigns and executing both client and ICC sponsor deliverables. He subsequently completed the FIFA Executive Programme in Sports Management and went on to build a strong track record in end-to-end sponsor portfolio management, customer acquisition and retention and revenue generation.