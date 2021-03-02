Chyron Realigns EMEA Sales Team

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has realigned the structure of its EMEA sales operations, naming Olivier Cohen its senior vice president of EMEA sales. Rosa Pereiro joins the company to serve as senior sales director for Southern Europe.

Changes within the EMEA sales team will more clearly delineate accounts and territories to ensure consistent customer service. At the same time, the sales team will focus on helping all clients transition toward a software-based tech stack capable of supporting future production workflows for broadcast and fan engagement.

Olivier Cohen (Image credit: Chyron)

Cohen said in a press statement, “[Rosa] brings insights from roles as an IT engineer, a sales director, and a team leader in a multicultural environment, plus valuable expertise in collaborative workflows leveraging advanced asset management and cloud technologies. We are confident she will play an integral part in helping Chyron to bring versatile, forward-looking solutions to broadcasters and venues.”

Pereiro joins Chyron having most recently served as senior client solutions sales director, Asia, for Brightcove, where she consulted with clients on cloud/SaaS/online video monetization, change management strategy, and digital transformation. She previously was director of sales, Asia Pacific, for Dalet Digital Media Systems.