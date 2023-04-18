Chyron Products Move Further Into the Cloud

Chyron’s press briefing outlined a successful year and its continuing investment in its products, which are increasingly subscription-driven and based in the cloud.

“So 2022 has been a very good year,” Chryon Chief Financial Officer Mike Truex said. “It was our third year in a row of growth and this year we did double-digit revenue [growth].”

Truex said the revenue growth was partly due to moving towards software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. Now, more than half of Chyron’s revenue comes from recurring revenue streams, he said.

Mathieu Yerle, senior vice president of strategy, said Chyron product updates were being made with user workflow in mind. “We try to keep that in mind at all times, to make sure we provide the best and most efficient user experience with consistency.”

Yerle said the company is working not to create products that do similar functions in silos, but in “proper platforms,” so “all customers or users are able to benefit from everything from a single web interface.”

Chyron’s products are increasingly cloud-focused. “Cloud enablement is not a new topic, but that really clearly has accelerated over the last couple of years to the point where all major platforms today are cloud-enabled and cloud-compatible,” Yerle said.