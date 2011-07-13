Chyron Names Joe Foxton VP, Strategic Product Architecture

MELVILLE, N.Y.: Chyron announced the appointment of Joe Foxton to the newly created position of vice president of strategic product architecture. In this position, Foxton will work closely with Chyron’s product management and product engineering teams in guiding the strategic direction and tactical implementation of all products across the Chyron portfolio.



“Joe has a proven talent for conceiving marketable software innovations and a track record of designing and executing complex software and technology projects,” said Peter Morrone, senior vice president for engineering and product management at Chyron. “His knowledge and experience--coupled with his extensive connections across the media and technology spectrum--will prove an important resource for Chyron as we transform and grow our business in the future.”



Foxton most recently led NBCUniversal’s newsroom systems department, which supported NBC News, msnbc, NBC Sports, Telemundo, and News Channel. While at NBCUniversal, he led the successful “ArtWorks” graphics asset management and workflow project and earlier headed up the graphics technology department for the Television Stations Division, taking on responsibility for the Division’s graphics creation, asset management, and playback technologies. Prior to working with NBC, Foxton managed the design and development of Artbox OMS, Proximity’s pioneering data-driven media workflow product. This product was deployed at NBC, CNN, MTV Networks, Tribune, Belo, and other television networks.



For his work at both NBC and Proximity, Foxton has won numerous awards related to leadership, innovation, and technical excellence in asset management. He holds a Bachelor of Computing Science degree from the University of Technology, Sydney, in Australia, as well as an Agile ScrumMaster Certification, and he has earned a Scientific Development and Technical Achievement Emmy® Award and the NBC Technical Innovation Award.



Foxton reports to Morrone and works out of Chyron’s Melville headquarters.