Chyron names Exton as Icelandic representative

A/V sales and system integration company Exton will represent Chyron’s full line of graphics solutions to the Icelandic market.

In addition to providing engineering, sales, and support services for Chyron, Exton will also offer Chyron graphics systems through its rental department.

Based in Reykjavik, Exton is well-established with experience in supporting Iceland's most notable broadcast, entertainment and cultural productions.

See Chyron at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL1520.