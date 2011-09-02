Chyron makes two significant appointments

Chyron has appointed two new vice presidents. Kathy Power has been appointed to the new role of senior vice president of worldwide sales. In her new role, Power will lead Chyron's global sales effort with responsibility for all aspects of revenue generation.

Power previously served as vice president of worldwide sales, service, and field operations for Avid Technology. Earlier roles include serving as vice president of global account sales at Compaq, in addition to serving as Hewlett Packard's vice president of international operations and vice president of targeted accounts. She holds degrees from Boston College and Harvard University and completed her executive training at INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

Chyron also announced the appointment of Aldo Campisi as vice president of Latin American sales. Campisi will work closely with Juan Gonzalez, Chyron's regional sales manager for Latin America, to further expand the company's sales and marketing initiatives within this region. Together, these positions provide support to existing and potential customers in designing, implementing, and fully leveraging Chyron graphics system installations.

A native speaker of Spanish and Portuguese, Campisi has more than 17 years of business development experience in the broadcast production market. He joined Chyron in 2006 as a product manager for the company's Lyric PRO software before moving into an international sales and marketing role. Prior to joining Chyron, Campisi was a senior graphics specialist at Vizrt, where he was responsible for creative, graphical, and visual effects during live broadcasts as well as data interfacing of electoral streams, sports scores and results, and newsroom feeds. Previously, Campisi worked at Pinnacle Systems, Global as a senior product specialist.