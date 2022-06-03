Chyron Introduces PRIME 4.5

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has released PRIME 4.5, the latest version of its software-based live production platform, with new features and enhancements designed to simplify the shift to cloud-based workflows for live, uncompressed video, provide greater control over live data without requiring complex scripting, make common data-management and scene-building tasks more efficient and automate fluid virtual camera effects in scenes.

"PRIME not only empowers broadcasters to produce shows, create graphics, manage content and drive dynamic production elements but also facilitates their evolution toward future formats and architectures of their choosing," said Chyron CEO Ariel Garcia. "New features and capabilities in PRIME 4.5 make day-to-day creative and technical operations more flexible and efficient while opening the door to cloud-based video workflows."

Chyron has implemented the AWS Cloud Digital Interface in the latest version of PRIME, giving users the ability to encode, transport and stream uncompressed 4K video and audio in the cloud with Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2) and AWS Elemental MediaLive, Chyron said.

Modules for the PRIME platform can be deployed on high-performance EC2 instances. Output streams can be routed to other PRIME systems or streaming distribution chains via an IP address connection with MediaLive. These tools enable the network performance and reliability needed for a successful workflow, it said.

PRIME 4.5 offers:

A new “while loop” condition that continually scans data sources for newly entered values and automatically updates scene control panels or trigger parameter-based updates;

New tools for working with JSON data objects, including collapse nodes, which translates nested data values into easy-to-read tables and custom queries to find specific data sets;

Dynamic query and parameter list condition editing support, which leverages conditions and logic effects to manage live data and play out complex graphics quickly.

With Version 4.5 PRIME designers need less time to build and edit complex scenes thanks to new automation and scene navigation efficiencies. A new billboard effect can be applied to objects in a scene so they rotate and track with a camera that's animated with key frames. This feature is helpful when adding chromakeyed talent to a virtual set graphic, the company said.

When it comes to scene management, the enhancements make it possible for designers to navigate through scenes much faster with the ability to highlight all actions associated with a scene object for rapid editing of keyframes. Users also can now copy and paste automation rules between different device connections in their PRIME workflow, saving time in large graphics hub scenarios, it said.