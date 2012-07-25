Chyron Goes Social With Integration Tools at IBC

Chyron will showcase SHOUT and ENGAGE, the company's newest standalone solutions designed for use with today's most popular social media, social TV, and second-screen applications. SHOUT allows broadcasters to integrate social media conversations into live broadcast programming quickly and easily without the need for additional staff. Operators can monitor, select, sort and integrate social media content into their on-air graphics for live playback or to save for later use.



Similarly, the ENGAGE platform gives broadcasters the ability to add viewer interactivity such as votes, polls and tweet battles into their live news and sports programming, along with accompanying graphics, while maintaining routine production workflows. Both of these software-based solutions will make their European debut at IBC 2012.



Stand: 7.D11