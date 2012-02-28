Chyron Enhances Channel Box2 for 2012 NAB Show

Chyron Channel Box2

At the 2012 NAB Show, Chyron will showcase Channel Box2 (v. 4.6), the latest version of its 2D/3D branding software. This version adds an asset viewer that allows operators to validate, package, and query assets, new data binding tools for improved panel control, locking scenes, and copy/paste/reverse functionality. Coupled with a scene list, these features also allow groups of scenes to be created and stylized.



Chyron also plans to demonstrate its MediaMaker technology, which seamlessly integrates Chyron on-air graphics with file-based workflows and third-party applications for postproduction. Chyron will also display its desktop multi-viewer for monitoring and controlling multiple remote desktop systems simultaneously from a single application.



Also at Chyron’s booth will be the Axis World Graphics cloud-based broadcast graphics creation system that simplifies, streamlines, and facilitates the graphics creation process; and its BlueNet end-to-end graphics workflow spanning graphics ordering, creation, and playout. Chyron will show new features for Lyric Pro 8.1 graphics creation software, including scriptless conditional intelligent transitions across multiple systems, delivery of real-time 3D animations, cloud-based content creation, Web-enabled control over Lyric messages and playout, and native support for stereoscopic 3D.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Chyron Corporation will be at booth SL1510.