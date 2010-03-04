Chyron Brings Graphics to the Games



Award-winning digital and broadcast graphics provider Chyron was chosen to provide production support for NBC for their coverage of this year’s Winter Games.



The company’s HyperX³ graphic systems enable NBC to create and distribute on-air graphics from the International Broadcast Centre in Vancouver as well as assorted remote venues.



The HyperX³ systems allow graphics displays of a much higher quality, at rates faster than was previously possible in a live-to-air production environment.



