Chyron Adds 3D Stereoscopic Support to LEX 3.1 On-Air Graphics System

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Chyron has added free 3D stereoscopic graphics support to LEX 3.1, the newest release of the company's on-air graphics system.

"The LEX 3.1 is designed to meet the current performance requirements of users ranging from smaller sports broadcasters to national broadcast groups, as well as to give them the future opportunity to launch stereoscopic 3D broadcasting both simply and cost-effectively," said Peter Morrone, senior vice president of engineering at Chyron. "Support for stereoscopic 3D is yet another benefit afforded by the increasing processing power of our on-air graphics systems and by the ongoing technical gains achieved in the Chyron lab. We're pleased to be bringing this added capability to Chyron customers."

LEX 3.1 system offers seamless workflow from graphic creation to playout; real-time 2D/3D animation; and hardware and software features including 2D and 3D object import, advanced text and image effects, clip playout, and Chyron's Intelligent Interface and DB Link update. In fast-paced live coverage, the LEX 3.1 system's template-based text and graphics enable instant updates from data feeds and databases. EX 3.1 Double Advantage software bundle contains stereoscopic 3D capabilities in addition to Chyron's advanced Lyric PRO graphics creation, and is available on all two-channel LEX 3.1 systems. Through Lyric PRO, LEX 3.1 users gain access to the basic toolsets required to position stereoscopic 3D graphics optimally for left- and right-eye viewing.

Chyron will be demonstrating its LEX 3.1 graphics system at IBC2011 at stand 7.D11.

