Church produces HD services for broadcast, Web, congregation

Jubilee Christian Center in San Jose, CA, is employing the Broadcast Pix Slate 5000 video production system to produce in-house video presentations during services and video productions for television and Internet audiences.

Services are streamed live to Jubilee's website and later broadcast on KTLN, which serves the San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose market, and a leased access channel on the local Comcast cable system.

According to Jordan Forteza, Jubilee media director, the Broadcast Pix purchase was part of an overall migration to a tapeless HD production workflow. The HD upgrade, codesigned and installed by Ted Foldvary of Dex Systems Engineering, process began in fall 2009, and the new system went live in March. Beyond the Slate 5000, Jubilee invested in five Panasonic AG-HPX500 HD cameras and ProPresenter software for lyric and media presentations during services.

Prior to the upgrade, Jubilee had an outdated, tape-based workflow built around DV and Beta SP formats. Now, three video feeds are recorded directly from the Slate 5000 to an AJA Ki Pro, including a backup recording of the live Internet webcast, a clean feed for the TV program edit and camera ISOs. Jubilee personnel installed the new Slate 5000, which was purchased through VMI in Sunnyvale, CA.

Video production for each service includes a three-person crew in the control room. An operator uses ProPresenter through one of the Slate 5000's M/Es to provide image and song lyrics on large screens for the 3500-seat congregation, while the director runs the live Internet production through the other M/E. The third person on the video crew handles shading, recording and lights. A fourth production team member handles audio, and others operate the Panasonic cameras in the main sanctuary — two main cameras at the rear of the church, one handheld in the front and two on Stanton Jimmy Jibs. Jubilee uses the HD-SDI output from the Slate 5000 (converted to DVI) to feed the screens in the sanctuary.