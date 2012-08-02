Chunghwa Telecom Streaming Summer Olympics With Digital Rapids

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has chosen Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live adaptive streaming encoders and the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software to power live, online streaming of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games for viewers in Taiwan.



A 14-channel deployment of StreamZ Live encoders is being used to transform live, high-definition source feeds of the London Olympics into multiple output streams for viewing on CHT's HiNet hichannel Web platform. Additional StreamZ Live encoders provide redundancy for fault tolerance, while the enterprise-class Broadcast Manager software provides centralized management, monitoring and automation of the encoders.



The leading telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom serves nearly 12 million fixed-line, mobile and broadband customers.



StreamZ Live encoders offer flexible, multiscreen output format support for audience-expanding live streaming applications. Powering applications from online and mobile video to over-the-top (OTT) services and IPTV, StreamZ Live's output capabilities and adaptive streaming support are help users capitalize on today's lucrative multiscreen content distribution opportunities, allowing content and rights owners to reach viewers on devices from tablets and mobile phones to game consoles, PCs and “smart” TVs.



The Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software streamlines multichannel operations and bolsters reliability with enterprise-class management, automation, scheduling, remote monitoring and fault tolerance.



