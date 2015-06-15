ChryonHego Lyric Provides UHD Graphics for BT Sport

MELVILLE, N.Y. – MOOV and BT Sport have selected ChyronHego’s Lyric graphics creation technology to serve as the ultra high-definition graphics infrastructure for the companies’ new UHD service.

ChyronHego worked closely with MOOV to support the design and testing of the 4K Lyric templates in preparation of upcoming events, including the UEFA Champions League Football, Premier League Football, Aviva Premiership Rugby and more. ChryonHego supplied MOOV with two UHD-enabled Lyric production systems with next-generation I/O boards to support the ultra-high-performance rendering of the UHDTV production.

ChyronHego is a provider of broadcast graphics creation, playout and real-time data visualization technology headquartered in Melville, N.Y.