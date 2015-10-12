Christina Moe Hansen Named Vimond CFO

Christina Moe Hansen



BERGEN, NORWAY—Vimond Media Solutions have announced that Christina Moe Hansen will take over the position of chief financial officer. Hansen will be based at the company’s Bergen headquarters. Joining Vimond from Ernst & Young AS, Hansen brings a background of financial management experience with SME clients and large enterprises.

“The appointment of a dynamic CFO at this point in the company’s development is a significant event, especially in a period of rapid expansion in the U.S.A. and other regional markets,” said Helge Høibraaten, CEO of Vimond. “Christina’s contributions will be invaluable in Vimond’s continuing progress and we are delighted to welcome her aboard.”