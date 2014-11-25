Chris Lennon Flogs Pikes Peak in Vintage Porsche

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.—By day, Chris Lennon is mild-mannered SMPTE Fellow with the citation for his work standardizing the Broadcast eXchange Format. Also by day, Lennon is also a chief driving instructor for the Porsche Club of America.



Earlier this year, Chris nailed down the second-fastest time in the 12.42-mile Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for a vintage Porsche. For his next trick, he’s building a “brand new” Porsche for 2015 that is “much, much crazier,” he said.



Watch Chris rip up the Pikes Peak course in this five-camera video that shows his progress on the course as well as his speed.