Chicago Home of New Fujinon Service Center



Fujifilm North America Corporation, Optical Services Division has announced plans to open a service center in the Chicago area for customers of its Fujinon lenses.



The company aims to enhance service and support with the new facility; existing service centers are located in Wayne, New Jersey with regional offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas. The facility is scheduled to open April 25th.



“We enjoy a loyal and active clientele in the Midwest,” explained Thom Calabro, director of marketing and product development for Fujifilm North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division. “This new facility will offer hands-on service to all of the region’s broadcasters, production companies, rental houses and independent camera operators that rely on our lenses.”



The Chicago service center is located at 850 Central Avenue, Hanover Park, IL.



