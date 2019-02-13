Chicago Cubs, Sinclair Form Regional Sports Network

BALTIMORE & CHICAGO—Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Chicago Cubs today announced they have formed Marquee Sports Network, a joint venture that owns and operates the regional sports network.

Based in Chicago, Marquee Sports Network will be the exclusive network for fans to watch live Chicago Cubs games beginning with the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Exclusive Cubs content and other local sports programming will also be available from the regional sports network. The Cubs simultaneously entered into a long- term rights agreement with Marquee.

“It is hard to imagine any content that is more unique and valuable than the live sports entertainment the Cubs have been delivering to their fans for more than a century,” said Chris Ripley, Sinclair president and CEO. “Sinclair’s strength in production, distribution and local sales will support bringing more content to more viewers, all while leveraging the latest technology.”

The new agreement will allow the Cubs to give fans an enhanced experience, said Crane Kenney, president of business operations for the Cubs.

“Our dedicated ‘Cubs-centric’ network will carry all available Cubs games and feature uncompromising, in-depth and behind-the-scenes coverage,” he said.