Channel Five selects Eyeheight complianceSuiteFC
UK broadcaster Channel Five has received 29 Eyeheight complianceSuiteFC modules for file-based post production and transmission. A modular suite of plug-ins for Apple's Final Cut platform, complianceSuiteFC incorporates the legalEyesFC video legalizer and safeEyesFC safe-area generator. Once installed, both become seamlessly accessible from the Final Cut user interface.
The complianceSuiteFC plug-ins enables post-production staff to ensure that programs and interstitials conform fully to the video signal parameters specified by their transmission service providers.
