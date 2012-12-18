Channel 5 Russia modernizes news production with Orad solutions

Russian broadcaster Channel 5 has completed a significant upgrade of its on-air broadcast graphics infrastructure using Orad’s enterprise graphics solutions. The new Orad-driven graphics production workflow, which will be used for the broadcaster’s independent news channel, consists of the PowerWall video wall with interactive graphics and RealSet augmented reality with Xync infrared camera tracking and news graphics.

The installation features Russia’s largest PowerWall video wall installation with 72 high-quality Christie screen displays offering interactive graphics thanks to Orad’s integration with RadarTouch. Orad’s Maestro enterprise news graphic suite integrates with Dalet News Suite, facilitating all of Channel 5’s graphic needs, including ingest, authoring, managing, distribution, playout and archiving.

Channel 5 is producing hourly news programs and its popular “Seychas” (“Now”), “Scene of the Accident” and “The Chief” programs under the new Orad graphics-driven workflow.