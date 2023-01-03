CES 2023: LG Unveils 2023 TV Lineup

LAS VEGAS—LG Electronics has unveiled its lineup of 2023 TV models, headlined by enhanced OLED TV models that will be featured here when the 2023 CES Show opens Jan. 5.

The new OLED models feature self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies and an enhanced webOS platform with more smart features and services. Missing from the press announcement of new models was mention of support for ATSC 3.0 or NextGen TV.

LG’s self-lit OLED technology has made it possible for the company to offer remarkable television form factors, including the rollable LG Signature OLED R and the bendable LG OLED Flex. New this year to its lineup of OLED TVs are the upgraded Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo series. The models offers higher brightness and color accuracy in addition to clarity and detail made possible by OLED evo technology and its new α9 AI Processor Gen6, the company said.

The processor relies on the company’s most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning tech to ensure high-quality images and sound. AI Picture Pro offers improved upscaling and enhanced dynamic tone mapping. It also offers picture processing that detects and refines important images, such as faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality, it said.

The processor leverages AI to enable delivery of virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TV’s built-in speaker system, LG said.

This year’s edition of the OLED evo G3 series offers LG’s Brightness Booster Max technology, offering new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70%. Brightness is mapped and controlled on a pixel-by-pixel basis, it said.

The 2023 G3 OLED evo models also offer an aesthetic upgrade with the introduction of the ultra-seamless One Wall Design, which leaves no gap when wall-mounted, it said.

The company’s latest version of webOS has a redesigned user interface offering a variety of personalization options. The Quick Cards feature gives users easy access to the content and service they use most. The company is further enhancing personalization with AI Concierge, which offers each user a curated list of content choices based on past usage and searches. It also provides a selection of trending content to browse, it said.

The new OLED models are also HDMI 2.1a-compliant and are certified by HDMI for the recently announced Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR), which eliminates the momentary black screen that can occur when switching between content being played from different source devices that are connected via a TV’s HDMI 2.1a-compliant ports, it said.