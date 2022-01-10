CES 2022 Attendance Dropped to 40K

LAS VEGAS—The CES 2022 wrapped last week on January 7 with a notable drop in attendance and exhibitors as the organizers reported the show attracted more than 40,000 in person attendees and 2,300+ exhibitors.

These figures marked a significant decline from the pre-pandemic 2020 show, which had 171,268 attendees and 4419 exhibiting companies .

The organizers noted that the 40,000 plus in person attendees included 1,800 global media, across 11 indoor and outdoor venues and that 30% of attendees traveled from outside the U.S. – representing 119 countries.

“Innovation came to life this week at CES 2022 – with technologies that will reshape industries and provide solutions to pressing worldwide issues from healthcare to agriculture, sustainability and beyond,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES. “The CES show floor buzzed with the joy of human interaction and a five-sense innovation experience with products that will redefine our future and change our world for the better.”

The CTA also announced that CES will return to Las Vegas January 5-8, 2023.

In other highlights, the CTA noted that:

More than 800 startups from 19 countries were featured in Eureka Park, the startup hub for CES 2022, including the SkyDrive air taxi; ScenTronix with its EveryHuman algorithmic perfumery and Orbisk, an AI-powered fully automated food waste monitoring system. The Venetian Expo also featured a first-time European Pavilion highlighting the latest tech advancements from Europe, the CTA said.

Prevalent throughout the show was artificial intelligence, making products and technologies smarter, more efficient and customizable, advancing nearly every major industry from agriculture to healthcare, automotive, manufacturing and entertainment. Companies included John Deere, featuring the first fully autonomous tractor, and Beyond Honeycomb, with an AI-enabled robot to prep and cook customizable meals.

Vehicle technology was front and center at the show, with more than 190 automotive companies exhibiting, with companies including BMW, Hyundai, Indy Autonomous Challenge, Stellantis and VinFast, Vietnam’s first automaker.

The latest in telemedicine, connected health devices and improved health features on wearables were highlights, allowing consumers to take better control of their own health with exhibitors such as Abbott, Essence and Baracoda Daily Healthtech.

Those who were unable to attend CES in person can access the show digitally through January 31, the organizers said.