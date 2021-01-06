CES 2021: Samsung Debuts 2021 Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Lifestyle TV Lines

SEOUL, South Korea—Samsung is providing the first look at its new 2021 TV display models, which include the Neo QLED, MICRO LED and Lifestyle TV models. The company says that these models show its commitment to accessibility, sustainability and innovation, as well as helping to redefine the role of TV in households.

Neo QLED is a new display technology that will be incorporated into Samsung’s 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models. The monitors feature the Quantum Mini LED light source, which is 1/40 the height of a conventional LED and uses thin micro layers to disperse light; Quantum Matrix Technology controls the densely packed LEDs. Samsung says that Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps, which helps with HDR imaging. There is also the Neo Quantum Processor, which uses up to 16 different neural network models that use AI and deep learning technology to optimize picture quality.

The Neo QLED 8K model has a Infinity One Design, consisting of a nearly bezel-less screen, and an attachable Slim One Connect box cable management system. Audio features include Object Tracking Sound Pro to correspond to movement on screen and SpaceFit Sound, which analyzes the TV’s environment to create an immersive audio experience.

Additional features in the Neo QLED models include Samsung Health and Smart Trainer for in-home exercise; Super Ultrawide GameView and Game Bar allow for gamers to alter aspect ratio and other gaming settings; Google Duo works with a users phone for a video call; and PC on TV for connecting a PC to the model for work.

Samsung previously announced its MICRO LED line of TVs , which will initially be available in 110-inch and 99-inch models, with smaller models rolling out by the end of the year. Among the features that Samsung is highlighting is the MICRO LED’s 99% screen-to-body ratio; 4Vue (Quad View) for viewing up to four content sources simultaneously on a single screen; and Majestic Sound, delivering 5.1 channel sound.

A new design and form factors have been added to the Lifestyle TV line from Samsung, including a new version of The Frame that is half thinner from previous models, as well as offering up to five color options for the bezel and two customizable styles (Modern and Beveled). Other Samsung Lifestyle models include The Serif, The Sero, The Terrace and the Premiere.

Part of the demonstration of these new models was Samsung’s new “Going Green” initiative, which will see it align its TV business operations with new long-term sustainability programs. These include reducing carbon footprint and improving energy efficiency; creating sustainable packaging designs, like expanding its “Eco-packaging” with minimal text and oil-based ink on boxes to the 2021 Lifestyle TV and 2021 Neo QLED models; and introducing the Solar Cell Remote Control, a remote that can be powered by indoor and outdoor light or a USB.

Samsung also has new accessibility features that will be available on all 2021 QLED and Neo QLED models. Among them are Caption Moving, Sign Language Zoom and Multi-Output Audio for hearing and vision impaired individuals. By 2022, Samsung says that it will also expand its Voice Guide feature providing audio guidance to the hearing or vision impaired.

“Our commitment to an inclusive and sustainable future goes hand-in-hand with our relentless pursuit for innovation to meet consumers’ ever-changing needs—from reducing the carbon footprint of our products, to providing a suite of accessibility features, to offering an unparalleled viewing experience that fits each user’s lifestyle,” said JH Han, president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.