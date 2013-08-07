CEA Releases Report on Ultra HD

ARLINGTON, VA. — The Consumer Electronics Association has released a new report on the Ultra HD market. “Ultra High-Definition: State of the Industry” analyzes and gives overviews of content development, production, delivery and overall product status.



The CEA requires, that the minimum resolution for displays using the name Ultra HD is 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Ultra HD delivers a more realistic 2D experience, deeper colors and higher resolution, as well as improved passive, glasses-free 3D viewing. Historical CEA research has found that price and picture quality are principal criteria when it comes to television purchasing decisions.



“Ultra HD promises to be the next big video product driving change in content, cameras, security, retailing, displays and even audio,” said CEA President and CEO Gary Shapiro.



CEA also identified upscaling of high-definition/full HD resolution content and a trend toward more affordable pricing as important factors.



The report also considers current efforts to update the standards and infrastructure necessary for mainstream Ultra HD adoption. For example, CEA recently updated industry standard for HDMI to include new Ultra HD formats and larger color space.



Content is important to Ultra HD adoption. Producing Ultra HD content centers around filming in 4K levels of resolution and digitally scanning archived analog film. The study finds an increasing trend toward 4K production, due in part to the development of 4K-level professional cameras and post-production tools. To make home releases, studios need 4K masters and digital intermediates, whether scanned from 35mm film or shot in digital 4K. The film industry is well positioned to rerelease films in true Ultra HD resolution and to also produce native content.



