CEA Lays Out SuperSessions



Sessions at the upcoming CES convention in Las Vegas will feature FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt and Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn.



The show has announced its SuperSession lineup. The show starts Jan. 10.



Dunn of Best Buy is expected to talk about “opportunities and challenges in CE retail,” according to CEA President/CEO Gary Shapiro, as well as the 2011 holiday sales season, Internet sales tax and international expansion.



Genachowski will discuss “innovation issues in technology policy” including “a candid conversation about the chairman’s vision for and tenure at the FCC.”



Schmidt of Google will speak as part of two sessions, “CNET Presents the Next Big Thing in CE” and “Argue the Future.”



CES SuperSession Program



-- Radio World







