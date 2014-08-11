CEA Issues Call for Entries for 2015 CES Innovation Awards

ARLINGTON, VA.— The Consumer Electronics Association announced that entries for the 2015 CES Innovation Awards will be accepted through Sept. 15, 2014. The 2015 Best of Innovation Honorees will be announced Nov. 11, 2014, at CES Unveiled New York and showcased at the 2015 International CES. Owned and produced by CEA, the 2015 CES is scheduled for Jan. 6-9, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nev.



The annual Innovation Awards competition honors outstanding design and engineering across 28 consumer technology categories. The Awards program includes a new category for 2015: Safe Driving, dedicated to products and services that allow consumers to make responsible decisions behind the wheel by limiting distraction, improving safety and integrating technology to enhance the driving experience. Examples within the safe driving category include wireless and voice control, driver awareness, remote monitoring and do not disturb devices.



“The CES Innovation Awards program has evolved along with the consumer technology industry, providing new categories and new opportunities for innovators to gain exposure and recognition,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president of International CES and corporate business strategy for CEA. “We admire and honor brilliantly designed and engineered products from companies of all sizes. And we look forward to seeing the latest innovations across this year’s award categories.”



Several of the Best of Innovation Honorees will be presented to media during the New York Press Preview, 3:45-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014, at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York. Many of these products also will be on exhibit during CES Unveiled New York, which features dozens of exhibitors and networking opportunities, 4:30-7:30 p.m. the evening of Nov. 11.



The 2015 Innovation Awards program is open to all companies, regardless of CES exhibitor status. Products entered must debut for sale in U.S. retail outlets or on the Internet between April 1, 2014, and April 1, 2015. Should you have questions regarding the 2015 CES Innovations Awards, please contact InnovationAwards@CE.org.