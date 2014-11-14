CCW+SATCON Draws More than 11,000

NEW YORK—The National Association of Broadcasters released preliminary attendance figures for CCW+SATCON. Total attendee registration for CCW+SATCON, which ran Wednesday and Thursday at the Javits Convention Center in New York City, hit 11,076.



Total attendee registration is based on pre-show and onsite registration and is subject to final reconciliation following the event. JD Events, the previous organizer of CCW+SATCON, reported last year’s “verified attendance” was 6,898. Verified attendance for the 2014 CCW+SATCON has not yet been calculated.



CCW+SATCON showcased a record 324 exhibiting companies, up from nearly 260 companies last year. The exhibit floor grew 13 percent, expanding from 46,000 net square feet in 2013 to over 52,000 net square feet this year.



“We are very pleased with the growth of the exposition and the strong turnout of attendees for the debut of CCW+SATCON under NAB’s management,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “We look forward to the possibilities going forward and growing the event’s community in New York City, a mecca for media, technology and entertainment.”