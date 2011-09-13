CBS.com Revamps

SAN FRANCISCO: CBS.com launched a home page redesign today. The new design allows quicker access the latest new full episodes of CBS shows, in addition to the network’s upcoming schedule, CBS said.



New features include easier access to the most recent full episodes, improved social media outreach, an at-a-glance schedule, and more promo elements. One-click inline video is available in the upper marquee. The site is tablet friendly--all elements except full episodes will be available via tablet browsers.