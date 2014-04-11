CBS Worldwide Distribution Chooses Sony Media Backbone And System Watch Technology

LAS VEGAS—Sony and CBS Worldwide Distribution plan to roll-out a a combination of the Sony Media Backbone Enterprise Management System and System Watch monitoring technology. CBS Worldwide Distribution is the unit that digitally distributes content domestically to more than 1,300 commercial TV stations and internationally to 120 countries in multiple languages, as well as offers a host of content services including in-house closed captioning, DVD mastering and the delivery of content to streaming video providers and content aggregators.

According to CWD, the use of the Sony Media Backbone Enterprise Management System will allow content to be easily ingested, shared, reviewed and distributed in a more timely fashion. Multiple users will be able to access the same content simultaneously, and the system will make it easier for providers to pull down content for use.

The solution leverages the collaboration between Sony and Xytech, which will provide order management, federated asset repositories and automate the initiation and monitoring of content workflows. This solution will merge all steps in content acquisition, transformation and distribution into a single solution, allowing CBS to stay on top of its growing business.

In addition, the use of the Sony System Watch remote monitoring application will help the group significantly reduce downtime in its content delivery process, alerting network administrators to any issues occurring throughout the distribution process.

“Since CBS is the most watched television network, their content is in high demand for syndication on local broadcast TV stations, cable and satellite networks, and over-the-top service providers. CWD makes over 3.5 million air dates a year with a very decreasing time to delivery windows,” said Bob Ross, senior vice president of East Coast Operations. “With this combination of Sony and Xytech technologies, we will be better prepared to keep the pipeline of content flowing to aggregators, cable companies and other providers, ensuring that consumers ultimately receive the best possible experience.”

CBS Worldwide Distribution will begin using Sony’s System Watch monitoring technology this summer and plans to roll-out the Sony Media Backbone Enterprise Management System later this year.