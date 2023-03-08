CBS Sports to Launch Free Streaming Global Soccer Network

NEW YORK—CBS Sports is planning to launch the CBS Sports Golazo Network on April 11, making it the first-of-its-kind free, 24-hour direct-to-consumer digital network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to global soccer coverage, the network reported.

CBS said that the CBS Sports Golazo Network will offer coverage of all the top domestic and international soccer competitions across the globe, making it a year-round streaming destination for soccer fans.

At launch, the network will be available free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app and Pluto TV, as well as Paramount+ as the latest addition to the service’s sports experience.

CBS Sports has rights to more than 2,400 soccer matches a year.

CBS Sports Golazo Network’s robust 24/7 programming lineup will include select live matches plus match re-airs, leveraging CBS Sports’ collection of top-tier soccer properties, including UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, NWSL, Concacaf national team competitions, Barclays Women’s Super League, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol and the AFC Champions League.

CBS Sports Golazo Network will be anchored weekdays from 7:00-9:00 AM, ET, by “Morning Footy,” the Network’s flagship morning show.

In addition, the Network will feature live matches, pre- and post-match breakdowns, magazine shows, films from Paramount+’s “Stories From The Beautiful Game” soccer documentary collection and original programming.

“The launch of the CBS Sports Golazo Network demonstrates the continued evolution of our industry-leading soccer coverage as we build on the incredible momentum we have created the past three years delivering authentic, informative, engaging and entertaining content across multiple platforms,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “Led by our best-in-class studio shows and announcers, more than 2,400 live soccer matches a year and now a dedicated soccer streaming network, CBS Sports is the ultimate destination for soccer fans.”

“Interest in soccer has never been stronger. By launching a first-of-its-kind streaming network in the U.S. dedicated to soccer globally, CBS Sports Golazo Network provides a tremendous growth opportunity by delivering unprecedented, round-the-clock coverage for passionate soccer fans,” said Jeff Gerttula, executive vice president, digital, of CBS Sports and CBS News and Stations. “CBS Sports Golazo Network capitalizes on our existing soccer rights by building free audiences around CBS Sports and Pluto TV platforms while driving new subscribers and enhancing the sports experience for Paramount+.”

As part of CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League coverage, CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide an exclusive pre- and post-match show surrounding “Champions League Today”, CBS Sports’ studio show, and offer fans same-day Champions League match re-airs.