CBS Sports offers NCAA Men’s Final Four weekend in 3-D

LG Electronics is sponsoring a live 3-D broadcast of the NCAA Men's Final Four semifinal and national championship games beginning April 3, which will be distributed to approximately 25 Cinedigm Digital Cinema theaters across the country. Tickers will cost approximately $20.

NEP Supershooters will supply its SS9 truck, in tandem with PACE FUSION 3D technology to process the stereographic images for the production, which will be separate from the traditional 2-D HD broadcast. Both productions will use a Grass Valley Kalypso HD production switcher in dual-link mode.

Sean McManus, president of CBS Sports, told USA Today that he is not sure how big a part 3-D will play in future CBS sports broadcasts, calling the Final Four 3-D telecast “more of an experiment than anything else.”

Fans attending the Final Four Weekend in Indianapolis can view the games in 3-D on LG LCD HDTVs at locations throughout Lucas Oil Stadium and at the NCAA’s interactive fan event.