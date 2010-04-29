CBS Sports iPhone App Wins Emmy



The CBS Sports NCAA March Madness on Demand (MMOD) iPhone application won an Emmy Award at the 31st Annual Sports Emmy Awards on Monday, April 26 at Lincoln Center in New York City.



Produced by CBS Sports Mobile, in partnership with CBSSports.com, CBS Sports and the NCAA, the CBS NCAA March Madness on Demand iPhone application was recognized for its innovative approach; it was the first live streaming of a major sporting event on the iPhone, and for this distinction, it was recognized in the category of Outstanding New Approaches, Sports Event Coverage.



The 2009 version of the app provided live streaming video and audio from the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, beginning with the first round and continuing all the way through the Men's Final Four. Additional features included a fully-interactive tournament bracket with real-time scores. The NCAA MMOD app was the #1 paid app in the iTunes app store, and was also the #1 paid sports app for several weeks. The 2010 version of the app enjoyed similar adoption, ranking #1 in both the free and premium categories of the iTunes app store.



The CBS Sports Mobile Emmy was one of seven total Emmy Awards that CBS Sports won for its coverage of the NCAA Tournament; College Football and U.S. Open Tennis Championships; and with Showtime Networks for Inside The NFL.



"We are thrilled to receive this honor, and it's a pleasure to accept this on behalf of the entire team at CBS Interactive," said Rob Gelick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of CBS Mobile. "Having the NCAA March Madness on Demand mobile application allowed CBS to expand the digital footprint of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, delivering a great experience to viewers and fans across all screens."



