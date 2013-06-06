CBS Names Hopkins President Of Television Networks Distribution

NEW YORK—Ray Hopkins has been named president of television networks distribution for CBS Corporation. In this newly created role, Hopkins will work closely with Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello to secure new retransmission and affiliation agreements for CBS’s broadcast and cable networks.



Hopkins brings more than 24 years of experience to the role, including nine years as the Chief Operating Officer of YES Network (Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network), where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company’s affiliate sales, legal, finance, business development, new media, marketing, human resources and communications departments.



Hopkins, who joined YES as COO in 2004, was also pivotal in partnering with Major League Baseball Advanced Media to produce the first live in-market streaming offering in professional sports including games with local television rights. Hopkins was instrumental in delivering the first-ever 3D Major League Baseball telecasts and the first interactive MLB telecasts. He also launched YES’ VOD product, and managed the rollout of the network’s 24/7 standalone high-definition channel: YES HD.



Prior to YES Network, Hopkins was executive vice president of affiliate sales and marketing for Gemstar-TV Guide from 2002 to 2004. He came to Gemstar-TV Guide from Fox Cable Networks, where he most recently had been senior vice president of affiliate sales and marketing.



Earlier, Hopkins was Vice President of National Accounts for FOX/Liberty Networks. Before that, he was Vice President of Affiliate Relations for FOX Sports West and FOX Sports West 2. Hopkins began his cable television career at CNBC in 1989 in affiliate relations.



Hopkins also serves on the board of the cable industry’s T. Howard Foundation.



