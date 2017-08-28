CBS Makes Deal for Autralia’s Network Ten

SYDNEY, AMSTERDAM & NEW YORK—CBS and Network Ten, one of three major commercial broadcast networks in Australia, have come to terms on a deal that will add Network Ten to CBS’ global content and distribution portfolio. The acquisition includes the core linear channel TEN, the digital terrestrial television channel ELEVEN, the DTT channel ONE and the digital platform TENPLAY.

This deal will also allow CBS to launch its subscription video-on-demand service CBS All Access in the Australian market. This is the second international territory that CBS is expanding its service too, having previously announced it will be made available in Canada next year.

The transaction will be completed in accordance with the Australian voluntary administration process and is subject to certain regulatory approvals.