CBS All Access Going Global

NEW YORK—CBS content will be available to viewers around the world starting in 2018. CBS Corporation has officially announced its plans to expand the availability of its streaming service CBS All Access globally through a partnership with its CBS Interactive and CBS Studios International divisions.

CBS All Access’ first trip abroad will be in Canada, with the initial launch set to take place in the first half of 2018. More markets on multiple continents will follow, according to a statement from Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation.

CBS All Access originally launched in 2014 and offers more than 9,000 episodes of CBS content on demand, including past shows and upcoming original series. The U.S. subscription is available for $5.99/month, but no prices for non-U.S. markets have been set as of yet.