CBS Local Digital Posts Record Traffic

NEW YORK—CBS Local Digital Media is crowing about record-setting performance in January for its websites and mobile apps.



According to a release, “Last month’s traffic topped the previous all-time high (50.6 million in April 2013) by 12 percent and was up 37 percent compared to January 2013.”



The company singled out mobile usage as being particularly strong with high numbers of “unique users who accessed [the] sites and apps via mobile devices with 27.1 million users in January. Mobile traffic was up 24 percent compared to the previous high (21.9 million in December 2013) and up 109 percent compared to the same month last year.”



CBS combines many of their radio and TV properties and affiliates into geographically-defined sites along with the Radio.com website.