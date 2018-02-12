CBS Interactive, Sidearm Sports Team on College, High School Sports Streams

NEW YORK—The teamwork of CBS Interactive Advanced Media and Sidearm Sports will bring more than 14,000 live college and high school sporting events to fans through streaming. In a press release, the two groups announced they will partner to jointly produce and operate more than 1,100 college and high school athletic websites to stream sporting events.

As part of the partnership, the clients, which include a reported 85 percent of Power Five schools, will have access to Sidearm’s content management and delivery systems, mobile platform and creative design solutions, as well as CBS Interactive’s video streaming and video distribution capabilities. Clients will also have expanded live video reach that includes CBS Sports Digital’s subscription streaming service, SportsLive, which will provide fans with access to live events and on-demand videos across schools and sports.

Sidearm will be in charge of managing the website and mobile platforms while providing the hosting and infrastructure for all the schools. CBS Interactive will manage video infrastructure and distribution as well as end-to-end advertising operations for all the schools.

The partnership is expected to officially kick off in the coming months.