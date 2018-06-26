CBS Expands NFL Streaming to Mobile

NEW YORK--CBS Corporation and the National Football League have announced an extended agreement to stream all NFL ON CBS games on “CBS All Access” through the 2022 season. CBS will also now expand its NFL game streaming access for “CBS All Access” subscribers and TV Everywhere to include mobile devices beginning this season, adding to its distribution across other connected device platforms.

The entire 2018 NFL ON CBS schedule, highlighted by Super Bowl LIII, will be streamed live on all “CBS All Access” platforms, including on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, online at CBS.com, and on connected devices including Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Channels. “CBS All Access” subscribers will receive the NFL ON CBS games that are broadcast in their local market.

[Read: CBS All Access Scores NFL Games]

In addition to extending “CBS All Access” streaming rights to mobile devices for the first time, NFL ON CBS authenticated streaming rights will extend to mobile for its cable, satellite, telco and vMVPD partners beginning this season.

CBS began streaming NFL ON CBS games to “CBS All Access” subscribers on connected TVs, tablets and computers during the 2016 season.