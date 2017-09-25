CBS All Access Boosted to Warp Speed by ‘Star Trek: Discovery’
NEW YORK—CBS All Access reached a new frontier with the number of sign ups it received in a single day on Sunday with the premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery.” The new series based on the popular sci-fi franchise helped topped the OTT service’s previous sign up record for the 2017 Grammy Awards.
TVT’s sister publication B&C has the full story.
