Cat 8 in sight

CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, has successfully demonstrated the technical feasibility of Cat 8 cabling for enterprise networks. This is a step along the path towards a viable 40GBASE-T system for data center applications.

As a provider of next-generation data center infrastructure, CommScope verified a proof-of-concept solution for a viable 40Gb/s Ethernet channel by using prototype Cat 8 RJ-45 connectors and copper twisted pair cables. All components of the groundbreaking concept were designed by engineers in CommScope labs. This demonstration took place at the recent International Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 802.3 NGBASE-T study group meeting in Phoenix, AZ. A technical contribution to the study group titled “Category 8 Structured Cabling Channel Demonstration by CommScope” described the feasibility of the concept.

The two aspects outlined by this proof-of-concept include commonly used RJ-45 connectors and bandwidth capability of proposed Cat 8 cabling. Today, 10GBASE-T continues to gain broad acceptance in the server and access layers, and CommScope anticipates bandwidth growth will necessitate a 40GBASE-T solution in the future. BASE-T technology in conjunction with RJ-45 connectivity is a widely accepted and cost-effective networking option in both data center and commercial building environments. The CommScope proof-of-concept demonstrates that data center operators will be able to extend their preferred mean of communication technology for 40G.