Canon provides portable HD lens with image stabilization

At the 2010 NAB Show, Canon introduced the HJ15ex8.5B portable HD zoom lens, which features a built-in optical image stabilizer to maintain stable images even when subject to jolts and vibrations.

Designed for HD ENG/EFP cameras with 2/3in imagers, the new HJ15ex8.5B portable HD zoom lens weighs 4.4lbs and addresses the need for effective image stabilization due to the HD format’s greater picture detail and width.

This new lens uses an improved version of Canon’s Vari-Angle Prism image-stabilizer (VAP-IS) to achieve image stability from telephoto to wide-angle settings.

Canon also showed a telephoto portable HD lens that can be used in compact 3-D camera rigs. While designed with sports in mind, at 5.5lbs, this 18x, 28mm-500mm, EFP-style lens is both lightweight and portable. With 2x extender, its maximum focal length is 1000mm, offering extraordinary possibilities for 3-D sports imaging.

Canon also showed the BU-45H outdoor and BU-50H indoor remote-control, robotic HD POV pan/tilt/zoom cameras, as well as the Canobeam DT-150 wireless HD video transceiver system using Free Space Optics.