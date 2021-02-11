Canon Lenses Capture Game Creek Video Inauguration Coverage

WASHINGTON—The inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20 was brought to viewers on ABC, CBS and NBC, but those three networks’ coverage was pooled together with the help of mobile production company Game Creek Video. In turn, Game Creek Video relied on a number of Canon lenses to capture the historic moments seen by millions of viewers.

Game Creek provided facilities, cameras and engineering support for the three major parts of the inauguration broadcast that were all used by ABC, CBS and NBC—NBC took care of the pool coverage, CBS the parade route coverage and ABC covered Lafayette Park.

Sony cameras outfitted with Canon lenses were used to capture the event, according to Steve Dolce, Game Creek Video’s project manager for the inauguration. The majority of the 30 cameras Game Creek used for the production were Sony 2500s, with a variety of Canon portable lenses being utilized.

Among the lenses was a UHD-Digisuper 122x (which captured the podium where the inaugural address was given), four UHD-Digisuper 100x lenses, 10-12 UHD-Digisuper 86x lenses, 10 HH WA Angles lenses and six 21-24x HH lenses.

The use of Canon lenses is part of Game Creek’s long established partnership with the brand.

“Game Creek and Canon have a great partnership,” said Dolce. “It is always a pleasure working with the folks at Canon and we have always been extremely pleased with their equipment in the field. Being a company that takes partnerships with its clients extremely seriously, the ability to cultivate the same kind of partnership with Canon, one of our key vendors, has been equally as rewarding.

"When the stakes are as high as they are for events like the inauguration, millions of people are depending on us to deliver that historical moment to their screens,” added Jason Taubman, senior vice president of Technology, Game Creek Video. “It really takes the pressure off to have a group like Canon in your corner. The shot of the inaugural address was seen around the world and Canon helped us capture it flawlessly. We are looking forward to many more years of working with Canon to make sure we provide the best product we can to our clients and their viewers."