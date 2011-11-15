Canon announces full entry into motion picture production market

Canon has made a full-fledged entry into the motion picture production industry with the launch of the Cinema EOS System.

Canon's new professional digital cinematography system spans the lens, digital cinema camera and digital SLR camera product categories.

Canon's new Cinema EOS System, which offers compatibility with Canon's array of high-performance EF lenses, provides cinematographers with a range of creative possibilities.

With the debut of the Cinema EOS System, Canon introduced seven new 4K EF Cinema Lenses — four zoom lenses and three single-focal-length models — which complement the company's current lineup of interchangeable EF lenses for EOS SLR cameras.

The company also launched the EOS C300/C300 PL interchangeable-lens digital cinema camera, equipped with a Super35-equivalent CMOS sensor, and a new digital SLR camera currently under development that features a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor supporting the recording of 4K video.

The digital SLR supports recording of 4K video (cropped to APS-H-equivalent size when recording 4K) at a frame rate of 24p with Motion JPEG compression. According to Canon, the name of the product, specifications and scheduled launch date, have not yet to be decided.