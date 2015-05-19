Cannes Film Festival Goes Global with Avid Everywhere

BURLINGTON, MASS. – The entirety of the film industry has its eyes fixed on Southern France as the 68th Cannes Film Festival is currently underway, but you don’t need to be on the croisette to get a glimpse of the goings on of the fest. Along with its partner VIDELIO - Cap’Ciné, Avid is providing post-production services for the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Fans await arrivals on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival

(credit: iStock)

Avid and VIDELIO have provided post-production facilities for “Le Grand Journal de Canal+,” Orange Cinema Series, TV Festival and L’Oreal, which is producing festival coverage that is airing on France’s Orange TV, YouTube, Dailymotion, Canal Plus and the L’Oreal website. Viewers will be able to see live interviews, red carpet footage, press conferences and film reviews.

The Avid MediaCentral platform is on-location for editing teams, as well as four ISIS storage systems and two Avid AirSpeed 5000 acquisition servers. All 26 editing stations will also be equipped with Avid Media Composer software.

The Cannes Film Festival will run through May 24.