Canford Adds Roland Brand at PLASA Focus



WASHINGTON, ENGLAND.: Canford has added Roland to distribution line, and will be showing Roland products at the PLASA Focus even in Leeds, April 17-18. The latest updates to the Tecpro Wireless and Tecpro 2 communications ranges will also be on display alongside the newest addition to the Telex range, the BTR-240 wireless intercom system. Canford’s D’n’A cable range for both analog and digital audio signals will also be shown at the show. A selection of the high-end Voice Technologies microphones intended for live or performance use will displayed alongside performance mics from Shure, Sennheiser, Beyer and Audio Technica.



Canford will present selected products from Roland at PLASA Focus simultaneously announcing their appointment as a distributor for the brand. Products will include the VC-30HD multi-input video converter and encoder, the VR-3, and A4 sized compact all-in-one audio mixer and video switcher and two USB audio interfaces: the four I/O UA-55, and the 10 I/O UA-1010.