Canford Acquires Enclosure Systems Brand



WASHINGTON, ENGLAND: Canford has announced that it has acquired Enclosure Systems, based in Borough Green Kent, and will take over manufacture and distribution of the brand. Enclosure Systems has a range of racks and accessories. Having been one of Canford’s principal suppliers of 19-inch racks for the last 10 years, the brand has established a very strong position within sections of the broadcast systems integration and audio and video installations markets.



Canford will retain and develop the core ranges and will maintain continuity with existing Enclosure Systems customers and markets while expanding the brand’s reach further into the broadcast and installer sectors. Chas Luchford, sales manager for Enclosure Systems, is moving over to join Canford and will retain the Enclosure Systems portfolio ensuring complete continuity of supply and both commercial and customer relationships.



A stock buffer has been built to cover the transition period as the production and warehousing operation is moved from Kent to Canford’s head office in Washington, U.K.



The Enclosure Systems range includes the extensive 262 series of full size 19-inch rack cabinets and the more specialist products such as the 501 Credenza open rack series. Canford will also continue to offer the wide range of Enclosure Systems wall-mounted rack cabinets including the 401, 404 and 408 series. Many racks are offered either fully constructed or as a flat pack for assembly. Enclosure Systems accessories include plinths, feet, trays, power distributionfans and so forth.



