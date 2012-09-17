Canal+ Selects Cognacq-Jay Image for Playout Services

Cognacq-Jay Image (CJI) has been chosen by Canal+ to provide the playout service of its 20 themed channels. The new platform became operational July 24, 2012.

CJI, part of the TDF Group, is opening a new playout center in its premises near Paris, to provide facilities for additional HD and SD channels.

The CJI platform is totally file-based with automatic quality control based on CJI’s in-house developments. The playout platform includes dynamic branding, up and down conversion to support mixed HD/SD, aspect ratio conversion, HD or SD output, and multiple subtitle capability for SD and HD. Audio facililties include shuffling and levelling with Dolby Digital support.

CJI integrates with the data systems at Canal+ using BXF.

The solution has been deployed with Cognacq-Jay Image’s partners Anyware Video, and uses equipment from Miranda, Harmonic and SGT. The system includes over 30,000 hours of media storage.