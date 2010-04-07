Camp Digital adds Fujinon telephoto HD zoom lens

Camp Digital, a mobile production company based in Hendersonville, TN, near Nashville, recently purchased the Fujinon XA66x9.3BESM telephoto HD zoom lens for use at concerts and other live events. The acquisition follows Camp Digital’s purchase of the XA88x8.8BESM telephoto HD zoom lens in March 2009.

Nearly all of the shoots for Camp Digital are music and entertainment shows at locations across the country. With a greater variety of lenses on hand and fewer subrentals, the production company is able to provide an all-inclusive price for clients.

The XA66x9.3BESM telephoto lens fills the gap between Fujinon’s longer (XA72x9.3BESM) and shorter (XA50x9.5ESM) lenses for 2/3in cameras. It has a focal length range of 9.3mm to 615mm or 18.6mm to 1230mm with the 2x extender and a maximum relative aperture of 1:1.7 (9.3mm to 325mm) and 1:3.2 (615mm). The XA66x9.3ESM offers additional features, including advanced back focus and the Digi Power digital servo control system.

See Fujinon at NAB Show Booth C7425.